IndyGo, Allison Transmission team up for new electric hybrid system

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo riders will have a much smoother, more peaceful commute through a new partnership.

IndyGo is teaming up with Indianapolis-based Allison Transmission for a new electric hybrid system for nearly 30 buses. The upgrade will help reduce the amount of fuel IndyGo uses, as well as reduce bus emissions, making them more environmentally friendly.

Buses will also be less noisy for riders.

“Our ridership expects reliable, clean, quiet, comfortable buses, and these hybrid buses featuring Allison Transmission technologies are just that,” Inez Evans, President and CEO of IndyGo said. “With their extended range and innovative technology that reduces emission and noise, these buses are what our ridership expect and deserve.”

Allison Transmission said the Allison H 40 EPTM will be paired with the Cummins B6.7 in 24 of the 27 Gillig buses. Additionally, IndyGo, Allison and Cummins are integrating Allison’s revolutionary new electric hybrid propulsion system, eGen FlexTM into three of IndyGo’s new buses.

Allison Transmission has delivered more than 9,000 electric hybrid propulsion systems around the world since 2003.