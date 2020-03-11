IndyGo amendment compromise being debated at statehouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- On this final scheduled day of the General Assembly, negotiations continue behind closed doors on a bill amendment that would penalize IndyGo for dragging its feet in establishing a not-for-profit foundation to raise matching funds based on the bus system’s Marion County income tax revenues.

A number of bills, including one that would remove Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill from this fall’s election should his law license be suspended after allegations of sexual misbehavior, continue to be debated by legislative leadership in concert with Governor Eric Holcomb.

The most recent public discussion of an amendment to House Bill 1279, a Northwest Indiana transit bill, that would place tougher sanctions on IndyGo for not living up to its obligations under a 2014 law permitting a transit income tax referendum in Marion County struck a compromise that may now be undergoing changes.

An influential state lawmaker from Northwest Indiana said earlier this week he was rethinking his support for the compromise he hammered out to grant IndyGo some breathing space in meeting lower fundraising goals.

Representative Ed Soliday, a republican from Valparaiso, said during a House-Senate Conference Committee meeting on the transit bill that, “I must tell you that my mind is starting to change right now because now it appears that there was no intent to ever comply with the law. I always thought there was an intent to comply and we were caught in a circumstance but now it appears there was no intent.”

Soliday expressed his frustration over IndyGo’s fundraising struggles attached to a transit bill that was of paramount importance to the northwest corner of the state.

The lawmaker’s potential change of heart came to light after the testimony of Sarah S. Riordan of the Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond Bank who admitted that while her agency, bond consultants and bond buyers were aware of the clause that directed IndyGo to establishing a foundation to raise non-tax revenue funds to match newly enacted income tax revenues, no one took the potential of non-existent penalties for failure to live up to that commitment seriously.

“Its always a remote possibility but now it’s a real thing,” admitted Riordan.

The compromise had been proposed to an amendment that IndyGo and its supporters claim would cripple the Indianapolis bus system if passed.

The amendment to House Bill 1279 would penalize IndyGo for not establishing a not-for-profit foundation in a timely manner to raise funds in accordance with the legislation that allowed Marion County voters to tax themselves $54 million a year to expand bus service.

The original enabling legislation to create a transit income tax would have failed, said Soliday, if not for a clause that required IndyGo to raise a 10% matching grant compared to the income tax revenues the first year the Red Line went into effect beginning on September 1, 2019.

“That bill would have never passed if that deal wasn’t made,” said Soliday, recalling that the original bill envisioned a corporate tax to finance transit enhancement on the theory that business employees would be dependent on the system to travel to and from work.

Soliday said opposition to the corporate tax led to the original compromise which directed IndyGo to establish a foundation to raise its share of the transit system’s operating budget even though no penalty was included in the statute if the bus corporation failed to live up to its obligations.

“It was an interesting and naïve requirement,” said Representative Ed Delaney, a democrat from Indianapolis who said he rode the Red Line that day to the Statehouse. “We didn’t write the bill very well.”

“We didn’t put in sanctions because this thing hung by a thread,” explained Soliday.

The proposal floated before the conference committee included lowering the Indianapolis Public Transportation Foundation’s goal of raising 10% of IndyGo’s approximately $55 million in income tax revenues by September 1, 2021, to incremental two percent, three percent and ten percent totals and basing those matching donations on the budget for the Red Line, not the income tax total or the overall IndyGo $111 million budget as the 2014 statute is written.

The Red Line budget is projected to be $10 million per year and the compromise would provide the IPTF more flexibility in raising its matching donations.

If the foundation doesn’t reach its goal, the state would withhold the amount of its shortfall from anticipated income tax revenues and instead direct that money to paying off IndyGo bonds.

Currently, the IPTF, which began operations on January 1st, is restricted to raising funds from non-taxpayer supported entities such as foundations, grants, donations or advertising revenues.

The compromise would allow the IPTF to accept donations that would be earmarked for free fares for several selected rider groups including veterans, the disabled or students.

IndyGo President & CEO Inez Evans told the committee that the bus system provides approximately 48,000 to 60,000 free rides every month to veterans.

“A compromise needed to be made. This is the best one on the table,” Evans told the lawmakers.

The amendment also includes a provision calling for the Indiana Department of Transportation to undertake a third party review of proposed plans to build the Blue Line utilizing permanent dedicated lanes along Washington Street by the middle of the decade.

Community members and legislators have called into question the plans to permanently earmark travel lanes for buses to the detriment of the current traffic flow though IndyGo has indicated that the amount of its funding from the federal government is dependent on dedicated and not shared bus lanes.

Of greater concern to IndyGo and its supporters is the impact any potential penalties could have on the bus corporation’s outstanding and future bond debt.

Opponents of the amendment claim the bus corporation’s bond rating would suffer as a result of the proposed penalties.

IndyGo currently has $26 million in oustanding construction bonds, according to Riordan and the Bond Bank.

“So you never ever planned on raising any private money when you applied for the bond? Is that correct?” Soliday asked.

“That was not part of the calculus at all,” answered Riordan.

“Why did you do that when that’s the law?” pressed Soliday. “Did you misrepresent to the bond people where the money was coming from and what the law said?”

Riordan said bond agencies and advisory legal counsel were aware of the statute’s foundation match provisions.

Prior to Riordan’s appearance before the conference committee, Soliday said he was, “trying to find something that does the least damage but holds IndyGo accountable. “

“We’re down the wire here,” he said, referring to the waning days of the legislature to pass an overall transit bill to benefit his home district in Northwest Indiana. “My understanding is it was a series of errors and now it seems to be something different.”

“Is there anything you want me to clarify?” asked Riordan.

“No,” said Soliday. “I think you made it pretty clear.”

State Representative Bob Behning, a republican representing parts of Marion and Hendricks Counties, surmised that the amendment, with lower matching goals and expanded donation options, would actually enhance the bond market’s confidence in IndyGo’s ability to make good on its payments.

Evans, who arrived from California to take over IndyGo last August agreed that the lower matching percentage would be construed as a positive factor in future bond sales but the new donation configuration would result in revised budget submissions to federal authorities and bond buyers.

IndyGo is seeking $177.5 million in federal funding for the proposed Purple and Blue Lines and the vast majority of the spending will be on infrastructure including street, curb, sidewalk and bus station construction.

Evans warned that a rescoring of IndyGo’s plans based on the amendment’s foundation funding goals and penalties could result in a reduction of the bus system’s high-medium rating by the Federal Transit Administration.

“If this amendment goes through we will get our boots on the ground and we will make sure that we raise the money as required by the legislative act,” said Evans. “IndyGo is committed to our promise of fighting hard to give the voters what they asked us for which is more frequent faster and more reliable service and I hope they see we are committed and dedicated to that and that’s what we’re pushing for.”