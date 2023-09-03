INDIANAPOLIS — Labor Day weekend has arrived in central Indiana. To account for the holiday, some public service agencies have adjusted their hours.

The Marion County Public Health Department will be closed for the day. All MCPHD clinics will also be closed on Monday. Additionally, the department’s walk-in services for birth and death certificates will be unavailable.

IndyGo transit has amended its hours for Monday. Its fixed-route and paratransit busses will run on their typical Sunday schedules during Labor Day. The IndyGo Customer Care Center and the Care Center Desk at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, respectively.

All Indianapolis Public Library locations will be closed Monday. The only exception to the adjusted Labor Day schedule is the InfoZone, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Indianapolis Public Library officials would also like to remind their patrons that materials can be renewed online or by phone at (317) 269-5222. Materials can be returned via any of the Indianapolis Public Library’s drop boxes.