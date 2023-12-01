INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo president and CEO Inez Evans is resigning from her current position.

Photo of Inez Evans courtesy of IndyGo.

According to a press release, Evans told IndyGo officials that she plans to step away from the organization on Dec. 31. The IndyGo Board of Directors is poised to accept her resignation at a Dec. 14 meeting.

IndyGo has indicated that Jennifer Pyrz will serve as its interim CEO until a permanent replacement for Evans is found.

“Ms. Evans’ unwavering leadership and unparalleled expertise made her a true trailblazer,” IndyGo board member Mary Ann Fagan said via release. “She will leave an indelible mark on Indianapolis. The IndyGo Board and the agency’s leadership are committed to uplifting her during this time of transition.

“We are grateful to Jennifer Pyrz for stepping in as interim CEO. She understands this agency and the vital service the IndyGo team provides to the city of Indianapolis, and we have no doubt she will continue the positive trajectory of the journey we’ve been on.”

Evans was named CEO of IndyGo in 2019. She was the organization’s first minority woman president and CEO.

Photo of Jennifer Pyrz courtesy of IndyGo.

Evans helped IndyGo launch its first all-electric bus rapid transit line and executed the purchase of IndyGo’s new 110,000-square-foot headquarter location. According to a press release, Evans also helped IndyGo earn recognition from the National Air Filtration Association.

NAFA named IndyGo one of its 2023 Clean Air Award recipients. IndyGo is the first public transportation entity to garner the honor.

Evans also earned recognition from the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials and Women’s Transportation Seminar. She won COMTO’s Woman Who Moves the Nation Award and was named WTS’ International Woman of the Year.

“During her time as President and CEO, Inez has led IndyGo through a pivotal time for the expansion of bus rapid transit,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said via prepared statement. “The agency launched the Red Line, weathered the challenges of the pandemic, and is now well on its way to constructing the Purple Line, with the Blue Line to follow. Improved access to transit means better access to jobs, education and opportunities that boost quality of life. Our city is grateful for her service.”

Pyrz takes over an IndyGo operation that employs nearly 800 people, manages 300 vehicles and has an annual budget that exceeds $256 million.

Per a release, Pyrz is a civil engineer, and she earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Purdue University. She joined IndyGo in April 2020 as Chief Development Officer and Vice President of Infrastructure, Strategy and Innovation.

Pyrz has been heavily involved with IndyGo’s purple line endeavor, which is one of the country’s largest all-electric bus projects.

IndyGo officials have indicated that “preparations to implement a comprehensive search for a permanent CEO will begin over the next several months.”

IndyGo did not release an exact timetable for its search for Evans’ successor. The organization also did not announce the reason for Evans’ departure.

“Inez’s vision for what IndyGo could become for the residents of Indianapolis led to some of the most innovative partnerships our community has ever seen,” Indianapolis City-County Councilor Vop Osili said in a release. “From the Food in Transit initiative to making COVID vaccines available at our transit center, she made clear that public transit has a critical role to play in the health and wellbeing of our entire city.”