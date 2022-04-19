INDIANAPOLIS — Indy’s transportation hubs are responding to a federal judge throwing out a national mask mandate that makes mask-wearing no longer a requirement on public transportation.

It’s up to each mass transit system to decide whether to keep mask rules or get rid of them.

IndyGo confirmed to FOX59 that riders would no longer have to wear masks while riding the bus.

Due to Monday’s court ruling and under the guidance of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), IndyGo has lifted the federal transportation mask mandate. Effective immediately, those riding with IndyGo or visiting IndyGo properties are no longer required to wear a mask. Those who wish to wear a mask may continue to do so.“ IndyGo

It’s not so cut and dry for travelers at the Indianapolis International Airport.

Many airlines, including United, Alaska, American, Southwest, Delta, and Jet Blue, have announced masks would now be optional for both passengers and employees.

But when asked what the next step was for Indy International, airport officials provided us this statement:

We’re in contact with our federal partners and awaiting their direction on changes to the requirements for masks in the national aviation transportation system, including IND. Indianapolis International Airport

Amtrak also announced train passengers are no longer required to wear masks.

The federal judge’s ruling is in direct contrast with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently extending the mask mandate until May 3.

The White House is reviewing the court’s ruling and the Justice Department will decide whether it will appeal, according to press secretary Jen Psaki. The Transportation Security Administration has said it will no longer enforce the mandate.

For now, Indy International travelers may want to bring a mask to wear around the terminal and take it off when boarding the plane.