IndyGo eliminating over 500 bus stops and making buses more environmentally friendly

INDIANAPOLIS – Changes are coming to IndyGo bus stops. The company announced it will remove over 500 stops to make travel more efficient. Many of those stops are on the near north side and the east side of Indianapolis.

Riders will see stickers placed at stops that will be removed on August 31. The removal process will begin on or around September 14, with the process completing on October 11. Stops that will be eliminated will still continue to operate as normal until they are physically removed.

IndyGo noted most bus stops should be placed about a quarter of a mile apart in busier areas. For routes that aren’t used as often, stops should be placed between four and six times per mile. IndyGo identified areas where the removal of stops will make travel more efficient.

“Many factors were considered by IndyGo staff when making bus stop balancing decisions, including existing pedestrian infrastructure and accessibility, opportunities to transfer to other routes, and land use and zoning, as well as average daily ridership,” explained IndyGo in a press release. “Over sixty percent of impacted stops that are planned to be removed had fewer than two boardings per day, on average.”

IndyGo encourages riders to use their interactive map tool to see what stops will be impacted and where their new stop will be.

IndyGo will also launch a new partnership with Allison Transmission Wednesday to make its buses more environmentally friendly. The companies will team up to release the next generation of electric hybrid propulsion systems that will be placed in IndyGo buses.

“The bus looks like a standard city bus, but the powertrain contains a diesel engine and then a hybrid transmission,” explained Bob McGowan, managing director at Allison Transmission. “So that hybrid transmission blends a mix of conventional diesel power with battery and electric power to propel the vehicle in the most efficient manner, reducing the amount of fuel needed to move that bus through its route.”

McGowan mentioned an older version of the system being used around the globe has eliminated over 300-million metric tons of CO2 emissions.

“We’re excited about this new partnership because we’re looking forward to an evolution in that hybrid system which will further enhance the electrification aspects of that hybrid and further enhance the green benefits,” said McGowan.

The partnership announcement will be at 2 p.m.