INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning in March, IndyGo will break ground on the Purple Line, the latest bus rapid transit line to come to Indianapolis.

The line will connect downtown Indianapolis all the way up to Ivy Tech Community College in Lawrence near the intersection of Post Rd. and 56th St.

”Our goal is to make sure no one is caught off guard and no one is surprised,” said Carrie Black, IndyGo spokesperson.

Construction on the Purple Line is expected to take two years with a projected finishing date somewhere around March 2024. The budget for the line is nearly $188 million.

IndyGo is working to make sure anyone affected by Purple Line Construction has their questions answered before construction starts with four in-person townhalls along the Purple Line route.

The first was held at the Next Generation Church along 38th St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

”Make sure motorists understand what the closures and detours will look like and make sure our riders understand what the detours may look like, as well,” said Black.

At the open houses, visitors will get a break down of what the Purple Line will look like, how construction will impact businesses, drivers and IndyGo riders.

Black said they’ve got free signs to give out to businesses along the construction route to let customers know they’re still open for business.

”We’re open for business yard signs, window clings that they can put up in their windows so people know even though things might looks a little messy due to construction their businesses are still open,” Black said.

The open house is also hoping to let people who live along the Purple Line route know about the infrastructure improvements coming with the project.

”It is also a significant infrastructure project meaning new and upgraded sidewalks, ADA curb ramps, multi-use paths and storm sewer separation projects,” said Black.

Charlene Taylor rides IndyGo everywhere she goes in the city, she was at the town hall on Wednesday. She said she definitely sees a need for new sidewalks in the area. Her main concern is how the construction will affect her normal bus routes.

”I don’t have any concerns until I get on the bus and see where the detours and everything is going to be,” Taylor said.

Liz Humphrey lives in Lawrence and works as a realtor in the area, she was at the open house on Wednesday to see how the construction will impact her clients and her commute.

”My nerves were the lane closures, 38th street is a very, very frequently traveled corridor,” Humphrey said.

She talked through the road closures and detours with IndyGo employees there so she can best communicate what is going on to her clients looking at houses in the area.

”It looks like they put some planning into the detoured routes and there would at least be one lane open at all times,” Humphrey said.

The first major closure of construction will be along 38th St. between Fall Creek Pkwy. and Keystone Ave. It’ll close traffic eastbound for 130 days, but Westbound traffic will still be open.

”Those going Westbound will still be able to go through but there will be a small detour for those headed eastbound,” Black said.

There are multiple other opportunities for questions to be answered by the IndyGo team about the Purple Line over the next few days:

Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 5 – 8 p.m. at New Direction Church, 5330 E 38th St.

Thursday, Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at CAFE Indy, 8902 E 38th St.

Thursday, Feb. 10 from 5 – 8 p.m. at CAFE Indy, 8902 E 38th St.

There will also be a drive-thru event at the Indiana State Fair Grounds on February 17th near where the first closure will be. IndyGo will hand out free coffee and give drivers information about the upcoming delays.