IndyGo slumps due to COVID-19 outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the brakes on IndyGo plans to expand its service and raise state-mandated money to augment its finances.

IndyGo’s Board of Directors this week voted to postpone long anticipated service expansions and realignments due the uncertainty and financial setbacks brought on by the coronavirus outbreak and state mandated stay-at-home orders.

Likewise, IndyGo President & CEO Inez Evans has told city county councilors that the pandemic has thwarted the bus agency’s plans to raise foundation funds to meet state statutes for a mandated financial match to Marion County income tax revenues.

If that goal is not reached by September 1st, an estimated $5 million-plus burden will fall on a municipal budget already impacted by the fiscal uncertainties of the pandemic.

During the March report delivered to the Board of Directors Thursday afternoon, IndyGo staff indicated that year-to-year monthly passenger service revenues were down 36% and 2020 revenues were down 18% compared to 2019, data compiled before the bus agency’s decision to fully not collect fares thus far throughout the public health emergency.

A week earlier, in an appearance before the City County Council’s Public Works Committee, Evans admitted that the Indianapolis Public Transportation Foundation has raised effectively less than one percent of the total IndyGo is responsible for in contributing to matching funds when compared with the money Marion County workers have been taxed to finance the bus system.

Since voters approved a public transportation referendum in November of 2016, after an intense advertising and public information campaign orchestrated by IndyGo supporters, Marion County workers have been taxed approximately $111 million to bolster the bus agency’s finances and are expected to pay another $59 million this year, a figure that was forecast before the impact of the economic shut down due to the coronavirus was factored in.

In the waning days of the recently completed General Assembly, legislation to penalize IndyGo for its failure to raise the mandated matching funds was defeated.

According to the enabling statute passed in 2014 that allowed local bus agencies and their supporters to seek newly enacted income taxes to augment finances, IndyGo, the first bus service to avail itself of the process, was obligated to raise ten percent of its first year’s income tax revenue windfall through a not-for-profit foundation.

The income tax was instituted during IndyGo’s construction and launch of the $100 million Red Line linking Broad Ripple on Indianapolis’ north side with the University of Indianapolis on the south.

Phase II of that expansion includes the Purple Line from Lawrence to downtown and the Blue Line along Washington Street from east to west.

After many failed promises and unfulfilled commitments by the previous IndyGo leadership to city county councilors, the IPTF was finally enacted last summer and began active fundraising this past January.

To date, less than $40,000 has been raised, of which $35,000 was an initial seed contribution by the Indianapolis Foundation.

To meet the requirements of the enabling legislation, IPTF has until September 1st, the one year anniversary of the Red Line’s launch, to raise more than $5 million, donations that must be solicited during the COVID-19 pandemic when local charities and foundations are already committed to supporting food charities and other organizations helping Marion County residents navigate the economic shutdown.

“There’s concern right now with the COVID going on how charitable companies are going to be given the current situation,” Evans told the council’s Public Works Committee April 16th.

According to the statute, if IndyGo falls short of its fundraising goal, the balance of the outstanding commitment falls on local government.

“I don’t think this needs to fall back further on the taxpayers and have the city pay for that difference,” said Councilman Brian Mowery, a republican from Franklin Township.

Failed legislation during the recent General Assembly would have penalized IndyGo by holding back the shortfall amount from its annual appropriation of income tax revenues.

Mowery asked Evans what would happen if such a penalty were authorized and enforced against IndyGo and the impact it would have on the anticipated $155 million Purple Line, which will be partially financed by the federal government.

“We would be cutting services,” said Evans, speculating on the impact of a hypothetical penalty while still moving ahead with the Purple Line build out. “If the project has been awarded by the federal government, we will sign a master agreement to provide said services under that master agreement. It’s like signing a loan document.”

Mowery analyzed IndyGo’s failure to establish its foundation in a timely manner, despite assertions to council committees going back to January of 2017, and waiting until there was less than a year to meet its $5 million-plus goal before seeking its first donations.

“Almost $160 to $170 million we’ve collected, anticipated for 2020, and we are now looking at charitable donations of $40,000 to IndyGo, that’s all we’ve been able to do.”