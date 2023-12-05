INDIANAPOLIS — At least twice before, State Senator Aaron Freeman has tried to curb IndyGo’s plans to build dedicated bus lanes along its proposed 24.5-mile-long Blue Line linking Cumberland on the east with Indianapolis International Airport on the west — mostly along Washington Street.

At least twice before, IndyGo and its supporters at the Statehouse have successfully battled back against Freeman’s efforts.

When the General Assembly comes back to work next month, Freeman said he’s ready to try again.

”I will certainly have a bill on this topic,” the Republican from the southeast side of Marion County said. “I think a colleague in the House will have a bill on this topic. We are not going to do dedicated lanes on Washington Street. If that means you guys are willing to accept a lesser amount of money and only do shared lanes, then, fine, that’s where we need to be.”

The “you guys” the senator challenged would be IndyGo, which received half of its planned $370 million in Blue Line construction costs from the federal government while promising to build out 57% of its route with dedicated bus lanes, off limits to all other kinds of vehicular traffic.

”We will still have a lane of traffic open in each direction. In terms of congestion, those are things that I think over time will work themselves out as people adjust to the new traffic patterns and new driving patterns,” said IndyGo spokeswoman Carrie Black. ”It’s very important when you talk about safety along the Blue Line, being able to slow down that traffic is one of those major traffic calming features that residents in this area have told us that they want in terms of bus rapid transit.”

Business owners along East Washington Street in Irvington told FOX59 and CBS4 what they want is enough room for everyone to drive through their neighborhood with the convenience of turning off the street to stop in and spend some money.

”Physically, my concern is, how you gonna fit two designated bus lanes down here through Washington Street?” asked Lisa Bennett of Black Sheep Gifts. ”IndyGo is saying that the lanes are ten-and-a-half feet wide. The lanes are actually nine-and-a-half feet wide. So, right there you can lose four feet. Where are you getting that four feet from?”

IndyGo plans to put shovels in the ground a year from now and pick up the first Blue Line passengers in 2027.

”During construction, I think its going to have a whole lot of impact,” said Mike Doran of Smashburger Bar. “That’s what concerns us the most. It’s not the mass transit itself. We’re not trying to restrict people from getting across the city. It’s almost like a COVID situation. What’s it going to do to us for nearly three years of shutdown?”

”Are we gonna be able to survive this?” wondered Mick McGrath of Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza. “We came through COVID. It’s been three years. Our numbers still aren’t back to pre-COVID. Here in a year-and-a-half they’re gonna tear up the street. How is that going to affect all of us through here?”

”I think it’s going to limit the people coming through,” said Scott Drum of Josephine’s in Irvington. “It’s going to be difficult for people to see us. They’re gonna divide the lanes on one side or the other.”

IndyGo is hosting Blue Line Open Houses Wednesday and Thursday to answer the questions of Washington Street neighbors and take suggestions — even though the route’s design is 90% locked in.

”We’re particularly interested in hearing from businesses and neighbors, how the current design plans affect their access, their deliveries, things like that, because there is still time for us to make adjustments,” said Black. “We can tweak access in terms of if a left turn is allowed here as opposed to there, U turns, things like that.”

Those Open Houses will be Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m. and then again from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at People for Urban Progress at 160 Steeples Boulevard. Meetings are also scheduled Thursday from noon until 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Cumberland Town Hall at 11501 East Washington Street.

On Thursday, Freeman and a handful of Blue Line neighbors will visit the Statehouse to engage in talks about potential legislation to stop the Blue Line dedicated bus lanes in their tracks.

“There are prominent business owners on Washington Street that are certainly concerned about their businesses, their livelihoods, can people get to them, what’s construction gonna look like?” said Freeman.

”All they have to do is do shared lanes.”

Reconfiguring the Blue Line to shared lanes may negate IndyGo’s agreement with the federal government, scrap its current funding plan and send the transit system back to the end of the line with a new proposal that would delay the project several more years.

IndyGo President & CEO Inez Evans announced last week that she would be stepping down at the end of the month after more than four years on the job.

Over that time, she had a contentious relationship with state lawmakers who continually sought clarity on IndyGo’s plans and performance and the transit system’s commitment to live up to the state statute that permitted it to tax Marion County workers to pay for expansion and improvements.

Black said the team Evans assembled at IndyGo would see her plans through after her departure while not speculating on what impact successful legislation would mean to the Blue Line, should dedicated bus lanes be banned in Indiana.