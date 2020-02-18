IndyGo welcomes public input ahead of system change

INDIANAPOLIS — A big change is in the works for IndyGo. It plans on transitioning from a “hub and spoke” system to a new “grid-based” system in June of 2020.

Lesley Gordon is IndyGo’s Director of Public Affairs and Partnership. She sat down with Scott Jones and Lindy Thackson to discuss how the upcoming changes would benefit riders.

“Right now, we start at the north side and to get to other side – you have to go all the way downtown,” explained Gordon. “It’s going to make it more direct, [take] less time and make those transfers easier.”

A public meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 18 at IndyGo Headquarters at 1501 W. Washington Street. It starts at 5:30 p. m. You can also place a call to 317-635-3344.