6 Indianapolis public pools opening Saturday for Memorial Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks has announced it will open six public pools for the season this Saturday, May 29, as part of a staggered summer opening schedule.

They are:

Bethel Park – 2850 Bethel Ave.

Frederick Douglass Park – 2759 Dr. Andrew J. Brown Dr.

Garfield Park – 2345 Pagoda Dr.

Gustafson Park – 3110 Moller Rd.

Riverside Park – 2420 E. Riverside Dr.

Thatcher Park – 4649 W. Vermont St.

All pools will be closed Monday for Memorial Day, but the parks will be open from dusk until dawn.

Beyond this holiday weekend, most pools will be closed two days per week this summer. Check the Indy Parks pool schedule to find out exact days and hours for each location.

Additional city pools will be added to the schedule soon.