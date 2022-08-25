INDIANAPOLIS — The greater Indianapolis area will soon be able to take a trip down the rabbit hole by experiencing an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ themed outdoor escape room and pop up bar coming in the fall.

For one day only, CluedUpp Games will transform the streets of Indianapolis into a giant escape-room-style experience on Saturday, October 1. CluedUpp will also host in Carmel and Bloomington.

‘Alice in Wonderland’ escape room

Taking the concept of escape rooms to the next level, CluedUpp will transform the streets of Indy for a fully immersive outdoor escape room experience. Only one ticket needs to be purchased per team (2-6 people) and children 16 and under are free.

“Solve clues which just get curiouser and curiouser, take on mad and mischievous challenges, and uncover a dark conspiracy at the heart of Wonderland,” says ClueddUp’s website.

You can enjoy the experience in Carmel on October 15 and 22 and October 8 in Bloomington.

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

Calling all Alice’s and Mad Hatter’s….21 years of age and older, of course. Come experience a “90 minute topsy-turvy journey into the magical realm of Wonderland“.

The event will be held at the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library from November 30, 2022 to January 29, 2023.

During the 90 minutes you’re there you will: Create two bespoke Wonderland cocktails, solve riddles and challenge like Alice, devour an “Eat Me” cookie, paint the roses red, and much more.