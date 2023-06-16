ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was arrested in Anderson for charges of rape related to a 2019 incident. Police say 23-year-old Manpreet Singh was arrested by Anderson police on Tuesday.

Court documents detail a woman came to officers on the morning of May 23 in 2019 explaining she had just been sexually assaulted by Singh. She says the two had been communicated through text messages after meeting at the store where Singh worked. He wanted her to come inside his apartment and she reluctantly went inside originally wanting to stay outside and talk.

After going inside the victim claims Singh took her into the bedroom and began to take his clothes off. He then tried to take her clothes off as well. She told him to “stop.”

Singh tried taking her underwear off but was unsuccessful. She added that he was holding her down on the bed trying to have sex and she was struggling to get up. She called her brother and put the call on speaker telling him what Singh was doing. The brother told Singh to get off his sister.

The probable cause says Singh let up but according to the victim he ejaculated on her clothes as she left the apartment. The brother confirmed with investigators he told Singh to get off his sister on the phone.

On August 22 in 2019 Singh was interviewed by Anderson police. He told officers that he kissed the victim and denied all other investigations saying she was just looking for money. Singh agreed to a buccal swab test after officers informed him of the ejaculation on the victim’s clothes.

He then told investigators that he was, “masturbating and when he ejaculated, some may have gotten on the victim’s clothes as her pants were on the floor.” When asked how they were taken off, Singh added that the victim took the pants off herself.

Signh is being charged with one count of rape, Level 3 Felony.

No initial hearing has been set for this case.