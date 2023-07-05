IFD responded to apartment fire at Keystone Apartments. Photo by: IFD

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to an apartment fire late Tuesday evening that could’ve been fireworks related.

Crews responded to the 6700 block of Gateshead Lane, at the Summit at Keystone Apartments near 65th Street and North Keystone Avenue, for a reported dumpster fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a dumpster, multiple cars and a carport on fire. They requested additional resources to fight the fire, which began to spread to the outside of a nearby apartment building.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control at 11:44 p.m. One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

Three cars and the carport were destroyed, and another seven cars were damaged.

According to the Department, No residents were displaced in the apartment building, as most of the damage was limited to the exterior.

The department said 10 total cars were damaged.

Witnesses at the scene told firefighters that multiple people were launching fireworks in the area of the dumpster and carport before the fire began.