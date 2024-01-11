AVON, Ind. — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a shooting in Avon.

According to a social media post on Thursday night from the Avon Police Department, officers are responding to a shooting on Glensford Drive in Park Place.

APD said that officers arrived to find two victims, one of whom was in the street. One victim, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene while the second victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No condition was provided for the second victim, who is also male.

“Please avoid the area at this time, so that officers may work more efficiently,” the post read. “We will provide updates as we can.”

Avon PD officials on scene told FOX59/CBS4 that a vehicle in the area was also hit by gunfire and that officers had been on scene gathering evidence since at least 7:30 p.m.

According to Indiana homicide records, this is the first shooting death in the city this year. The last recorded homicide in Avon was in 2022.