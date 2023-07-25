BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington Subway worker is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot a customer outside the restaurant.

According to court documents, officers were called to a Subway restaurant in the 1800 block of N. Kinser Pike around 1:30 p.m. on July 15 and learned that a man had been shot in the chest.

Investigators identified the suspect as a restaurant employee, 22-year-old Sean Rivers. Officers said he fled the scene to his home, where police found him.

According to court documents, Rivers told officers that the victim had parked his truck in front of the restaurant, and Rivers asked him to move it. Rivers claimed the man told him to mind his business and that Rivers wasn’t the police. Rivers and the man began to argue, according to court documents.

Court documents showed that Rivers said the man left the restaurant and walked to the side of the building to his truck. Rivers told investigators that the man looked like he was going around the back of the restaurant; Rivers ran back to an office to grab his backpack, which had a gun inside.

According to court documents, Rivers said he went outside and continued arguing with the man. Rivers claimed that the man grabbed his arm, leading Rivers to shoot him. Rivers said he went back inside the restaurant to get his phone and other belongings before running home.

Police interviewed another employee working with Rivers at the time of the shooting. The worker told investigators that Rivers had threatened the man several times during the argument, saying at one point, “I’ll have you 86ed.”

According to court documents, the other worker said the man was leaving when Rivers followed him to continue the argument. The worker, who didn’t see the actual shooting, also said the man never threatened Rivers.

The man who was shot has filed a civil complaint against Rivers, Subway and its parent company seeking damages. According to the complaint, he suffered “severe and permanent injuries” from the shooting.