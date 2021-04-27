Carmel parents hotly debate school district’s diversity, racial equity program

CARMEL, Ind. — Tensions were high at a four-hour Carmel Clay School Board meeting Monday night, as an overflow crowd debated the district’s recent addition of a diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Parents and grandparents packed the building and extended into an overflow area outside, most expressing anger with a program that some equated to “the philosophies of Adolf Hitler and Karl Marx.”

One parent said the school district is blurring the lines of what the school district should be educating students on and what should be left to the parents.

Others expressed support for the program as a way to hear diverse voices who are now part of the ever-growing population of the Carmel Clay school system.

In December, the Carmel Clay School District announced it would hire the district’s first diversity, equity and inclusion officer. Terri Roberts-Leonard, formerly the director of diversity and inclusion at Franklin College, started work Jan. 19.

Roberts-Leonard was tasked with recruiting and supporting a diverse staff, ensuring a positive educational experience for a diverse student body, and creating a safe and welcoming environment.

The hiring was announced about four months after a group called Carmel Against Racial Injustice raised concerns over reports of racism at Carmel High School and asked the school district to take action.

A Change.org petition was created calling for districtwide reforms, including the hiring of a chief equity officer.

The group also called for bias and cultural awareness training for all staff, curriculum changes to study the history of people of color year-round, and immediate investigations of discrimination complaints, among other changes.

We are working to learn more about changes to diversity policies and practices under Roberts-Leonard’s leadership, as well as specifics on why some parents oppose the initiatives. This story will be updated as more information is available.