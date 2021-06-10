Crash on I-70 in Morgan County kills 1; all lanes closed

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a deadly crash on eastbound I-70 in Morgan County. It happened before midnight Wednesday at the 52 mile marker, between Little Point Road and State Road 39.

Investigators say the crash involved two semi trucks, and one person has died.

Two people were taken to the hospital — one by medical helicopter, the other by ambulance. It’s not clear if one of those people was the fatality in this crash.

All lanes of I-70 in that area have been blocked as crews work the crash site. As of 3:53 a.m., INDOT says the closure could be closed for two more hours. Drivers can use eastbound U.S. 40 as your alternate route and get back on I-70 East at State Road 39.

