Crews respond to multi-car train derailment in Shelby County; cars carried used cooking oil, plastic pellets

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Emergency responders in Shelby County were dispatched to a train derailment Thursday morning.

The train derailment happened around 8:10 a.m. on Railroad Street between State Road 9 and State Road 52 in Fountaintown.

The train was carrying around 80 cars total. An official from CSX Transportation said 14 of those cars were derailed. Six were empty, and eight were carrying “mixed freight.”

We were able to confirm the mixed freight included used cooking oil and plastic pellets. A HAZMAT team was dispatched as a precaution.

People in homes on either side of the railroad tracks were evacuated as a precaution.

No one was hurt in the derailment, and it’s unclear what caused it.

This is now a multi-agency investigation including state fire marshals.

CSX says the impact of the crash pushed 100 feet of rails off the ground. They say work will be done on the railroad once the cars are cleared. The tentative plan is to have the track repaired and back in use within 24 to 48 hours.

Here is the statement from CSX in full:

At approximately 8:11 a.m. today, a CSX train headed to Avon yard in Indianapolis derailed fourteen railcars near North Division Road in Fountaintown, IN. Preliminary reports indicate that of the derailed cars, six are empty and eight are loaded with mixed freight. During the course of the derailment, the railcars impacted several power lines causing power disruption near the surrounding area. CSX is working closely with the local fire department, first responders, and Duke Energy to secure the site and restore power as quickly and safely as possible. There were no injuries to the train crew. The safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation. Sheriee S. Bowman, Media Relations

