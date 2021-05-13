Crews respond to two sets of garage fires on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters responded to two sets of garage fires on the near west side that were less than a mile apart early Thursday morning.

The first set of fires was reported around 1:30 a.m. in an alley behind Mount Street. Crews said the fire started in one garage then spread to four garages surrounding it.

One garage was destroyed. The estimated cost of damage to all five garages is about $100,000.

Everyone living in the homes got out safely, but three people had to find somewhere else to stay.

Then at around 3:25 a.m., crews were sent just a half mile away to the 200 block of N. Belleview Place for another set of garage fires.

It was initially reported as three garage fires, but that has not been confirmed by IFD.

Officials suspect possible arson and ask anyone living near either area to submit any surveillance video to police.