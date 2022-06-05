INDIANAPOLIS — The canal featured a unique type of race on Sunday as Broad Ripple held its 9th annual Duck Race.

3,000 rubber ducks were launched into the river at 4:30 p.m. Sunday as the toy birds raced to a finish line. Each individual duck was sponsored by someone, with the first place winner taking home over $500 in gift cards for local businesses.

The money to buy a duck goes toward the Broad Ripple Village Association, who said they plan to invest the money back into the community and area.

“All of the funds we raised here today go right back into the community through beautification efforts,” association Executive Director Jordan Dillon said. “We do a lot with economic development and of course we’re trying to support all of the businesses and residents in the broad ripple area.”

Organizers said Sunday they are already planning for the 10th duck race next year.