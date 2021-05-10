Eli Lilly sets sights on July for full return of workers to downtown Indy headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly officials and Mayor Joe Hogsett announced plans Monday for workers to return to the company’s headquarters this summer.

Lilly Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David A. Ricks said while the pandemic isn’t over, “We can say we’re making steady progress in finally slowly down the progress of COVID-19.”

According to Ricks, about 4,000 Lilly employees have been coming to work every day throughout the pandemic. Another 7,000 Lilly office employees have been working from home.

Ricks announced on June 1, 25% of office workers will return to work at the downtown offices in Indianapolis. Employees must be vaccinated and wear masks indoors while social distancing.

Lilly officials are hoping for a full return of workers on July 12.

Mayor Hogsett applauded Lilly’s contributions throughout the pandemic. “They were a critical voice in the message since the very beginning,” said Hogsett.

Lilly is also helping fight the pandemic on a global scale, sending COVID therapies to India — a country currently in the middle of an enormous surge in cases and deaths.

Officials then applauded the efforts to get as many Hoosiers vaccinated as possible.

“We encourage everyone to do their part and get one of the available vaccines,” said Ricks.

“Today represents a turning point. As more Marion County residents are vaccinated, we can get back to things that we love,” said Hogsett.

“For all of us who have gotten their shot, our city thanks you. To those that have not yet gotten their shot, please do because in so doing — we’ll have even better days than this one to celebrate in this great city.”