Farmers’ Market relocates for 25th season with hand sanitizer stations, mask enforcement

INDIANAPOLIS — The original Farmers’ Market returns to downtown Indianapolis but in a new spot due to both the pandemic and construction at City Market.

You can now find the Farmers’ Market on Market Street in front of Whole Foods.

The Operations Manager Mandy Wright-Jarrett says last year they got to work out all the kinks with moving and changing for the pandemic.

In 2020, they were at the Monument Circle. But this year they are about a one minute walk from the City Market.

Hand sanitizing stations will be set up at either end of the market. They will also be enforcing mask wearing and encouraging social distancing.

“It’s an open-air market. It’s outside, which is great for shopping during a pandemic,” said Wright-Jarrett. “What’s wonderful about the Indianapolis City Market is it’s a huge space, so when you come indoors there’s plenty of space to social distance.”

The 25th season for the market kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

This year, they’ve partnered with the organization Growing Places and there will be cooking demonstrations.

The market accepts EBT and pandemic EBT cards. Those transactions will take place in the East plaza.

There’s a matching program so families can double their EBT cash.