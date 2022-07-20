INDIANAPOLIS — Five Iron Golf, a leading indoor golf and entertainment experience is coming to downtown Indianapolis.

The company is leasing at least 14,632 square feet of the bottom level of Industry, a new mixed use development at Vermont and Pennsylvania Streets.

This will be the company’s first Indiana location and will occupy the first and second floor of the building.

Lincoln Park, Chicago location











This experience is tailored towards both golfer and non-golfers. The space will have 12 custom-built golf simulators, complimentary equipment, custom club fitting at The Fitting Lab, widescreen TV’s, leisure games, and a full-service restaurant.

“Five Iron Golf will quickly become a destination-caliber activity. It brings an interactive golf experience with a high-energy, high-tech vibe that is appealing to both golfers and non-golfers. We are psyched to have them expand into the Indianapolis market,” said Dugan Thompson of Colliers.

Five Iron hosts special events as well such as leagues, birthday parties, bachelor(ette) parties, corporate gatherings, and even private lessons.

“Five Iron Golf is the type of experiential retailer that downtown residents and workers are increasingly drawn to,” Diana Zagarzhevskiy, Senior Director at Cushman & Wakefield, said. “It is the ideal complement to Industry’s mixed-use environment and a great addition to the area’s street-level retail.”

Five Iron Golf is expected to open summer of 2023 in downtown, joining over seven other Midwest locations. Downtown Indy will be Five Iron’s 21st location in the United States.