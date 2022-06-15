



Founder’s Day of Caring 2021 at Gleaners and Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS — FOX59 and sister station CBS4 are teaming up with Gleaners and Midwest food banks to cover four volunteer shifts across two days.

We’ll be working the assembly lines to pack as many food boxes as possible at Gleaners Food Bank on Thursday, June 16 and Midwest Food Bank on Friday, June 17.

The effort is part of the annual Founder’s Day of Caring, a nationwide initiative by our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, to give back to the community.





TV stations across the country, from Los Angeles to New York, are dedicating service hours to local nonprofits.

FOX59 and CBS4 partner with Gleaners and Midwest throughout the year to fight hunger in Indiana, most notably through our Pack the Pantries donation drives.

With generous support from Central Indiana viewers, the most recent drive in April raised more than $50,000 in about 24 hours.





Gleaners Food Bank has provided more than half a billion pounds of food to Hoosiers since 1980, serving 21 counties in Indiana.

Midwest Food Bank of Indiana, established in 2008, provides food to some 300 agencies in Indiana across 62 counties.

Both organizations depend heavily on volunteers and donations for their hunger-fighting mission.