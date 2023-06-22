INDIANAPOLIS — Franklin Township Community Schools was named as one of the six winners of the Top Transportation Teams award with winners coming from four states: Indiana, Michigan, New York and Texas.

The award recipients were divided into two categories including those with 100 or more employees and those with no more than 100 employees. Franklin was placed in departments with more than 100 employees.

Along with Franklin Township; Klein Independent School District in Texas and Garland Independent School District in Texas also placed in the over 100 employees category.

“I am truly humbled to accept this award on behalf of Franklin Township Transportation,” said Todd Livesay, transportation director. “Our entire staff works tirelessly, in the name of student safety and academic achievement, to be the best we can be in pupil transportation. The results have spoken for themselves. I could not be more honored and I could not be more proud.”

Franklin Township’s Superintendent, Dr. Bruce Hibbard also praised the department for its hard work that led to receiving the award.

“Our entire Transportation Department is worthy of such praise,” Hibbard said. “They work as a team and create a positive environment for our school children. FTSCS is so fortunate to have such a professional group of people.”

Transfinder, the leader in school transportation management software, in partnership with School Transportation News, will present the winners with their Top Transportation Teams awards at the STN Expo in Reno, Nevada on July 17.

Winners were selected solely on the anonymous survey responses of their teams with those districts scoring the highest in employee satisfaction. Teams were comprised of transportation supervisors, routers, dispatchers, drivers and others considered core to the department.

Survey questions covered a variety of areas including Morale within the department, leadership, safety and benefits.

You can learn more about the Top Transporation Teams award program by visiting their website.