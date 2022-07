INDIANAPOLIS — Hey Indy, 96th Street is getting a little boost soon. That’s right, Biggby Coffee is opening a new location in the Keystone area.

The new location will be located at 4735 East 96th Street and have its grand opening Tuesday July 26.

Coffee-lovers alike can order a 16 ounce beverage for only $1.49 to celebrate the new location. You can choose either hot or iced with upgrades available.

This offer is only good on July 26.