GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several schools in Greenwood and Whiteland are on lockdown after a 16-year-old Whiteland Community High School student was killed, and police search for the suspect.

Greenwood police confirmed that a sophomore student was shot and killed at a bus stop in the area of Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive (southwest of W. Worthsville Road and US 31 intersection) at around 6:50 a.m.

Witnesses told police the teenager was waiting at the bus stop when someone in a black hoodie came up and shot him several times in what appeared to be a targeted attack.

The suspect is reportedly on the run, prompting nearby schools to go on lockdown in Greenwood and Whiteland. Those surrounding schools include Greenwood Community High School. Greenwood Middle School, and Greenwood Christian Academy.

Indiana State Police helicopter and drones are searching for the suspect who is believed to have run into a cornfield west of U.S. 31.

All Clark-Pleasant Schools are also on lockdown to visitors, and no visitors will be permitted for the school day, according to the district.

Police said the victim recently transferred to Whiteland Community High School but did not say which school he last attended.

Clark Pleasant Schools Superintendent Dr. Patrick Spray released a statement on the student’s death:

It is a sad day for The Clark-Pleasant school community. It is with a heavy heart that we report that one of our high school students has died after being shot near his bus stop earlier this morning, near US 31 and Worthsville Road. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends and also to his classmates and teachers at Whiteland Community High School. Greenwood Police are handling the investigation, interviewing witnesses and searching for the suspect near the scene. Clark-Pleasant Police Department is securing all of our school buildings today and extra officers have been brought in to assist. Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation will bring in additional mental health/grief counselors to help students deal with this tragic incident as needed. We will have more information on the investigation as we get it. Dr. Patrick Spray, Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation

Nearby resident’s account

“I live very, very close. It felt like it was just outside of my window,” one woman who lives by the bus stop described.

The woman told FOX59 she was woken up by several loud bangs that she thought was someone working on their roof.

“I was pretty annoyed. I got woken up early. It woke up my child whatever this sound was.”

She says when she learned those bangs were likely the gunshots that ended a 16-year-old child’s life, she was devastated.

“The guilt and sadness I feel for their families. The fact that I was upset that I was woken up early by the sounds of their child being taken from them. That could have been any of us. That could have been any of us.”

The woman said the community is usually a quiet area, but crime has been increasing recently. As the mother of a 3-year-old, she said she worries about the future.

“I think about in 10 years what the world might look like if it keeps going in this direction. It’s very scary. I know every parent can relate with that….I’m taking a mental health day because I can’t focus on anything else at this point than just senseless violence happening literally right outside of my building which is devastating.”

Around 7:45 a.m., Greenwood Community High School said it had moved to a “lockout” situation, which means all exterior doors will remain locked. Students will also not be able to leave rooms without administrative approval or an escort.

This is a developing story and will be updated.