Hotel evacuated, worker taken to hospital after incident involving pool chemicals on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A hotel was evacuated and a worker was taken to the hospital after an incident involving pool chemicals Thursday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in the 7000 block of Woodland Drive sometime before 9:30 a.m.

According to officials, a hotel worker was mixing chemicals for the pool and made a miscalculation, causing a vapor cloud.

That person was taken to the hospital to be treated for respiratory issues. A second employee that was treated at the hotel refused further treatment at the hospital.

The hotel was evacuated until the Marion County Health Department determined it was safe for everyone to return.