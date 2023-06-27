INDIANAPOLIS — An air quality action day was issued by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management due to Canadian wildfires.

IDEM is forecasting high levels of fine particles in the air for Tuesday and Wednesday, June 28 in parts of Indiana including central and east regions. That includes cities of Bloomington, Brookville, Columbus, Frankfort, Indianapolis, Greensburg, Kokomo, Lebanon, Martinsville, Muncie, Richmond and all other cities within the area.

The action day also includes north-central, northeast, northwest, southeast, southwest, western and west-central parts of Indiana. A state map including regions and affected counties is available on the Smog Watch page of the website.

Current air monitor readings across the state are rising as the Canadian wildfire plume moves from north to south. Forecast models are pointed toward very high levels Tuesday and Wednesday.

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce PM 2.5 by making changes to daily habits. You can:

Carpool or use public transportation.

Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.

Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time.

Avoid using gas-powered equipment.

Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting;

Use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors;

Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit IN.gov/openburning for more information.

PM 2.5 is composed of microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. Those people at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high PM 2.5 exposure.

Everyone should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors during these conditions.