INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two missing children who were last seen at a playground on the city’s south side.

IMPD said in a release Wednesday night that Missing Persons detectives are investigating the disappearance of 6-year-old Harper Samples and 5-year-old Benjamin Samples.

According to IMPD, the two children were last seen at the playground near the 3200 block of Laurel Street on the city’s south side on Wednesday, Oct. 4. A time of when they were last seen was not provided by police.

IMPD described Harper as a 3’6″, average-weight child with brown hair and brown eyes. Benjamin was described as a 3’0″, average-weight child with brown hair and blue eyes.

Photos of the two children, provided by IMPD, can be seen below:

Harper Samples Benjamin Samples

Police said that Harper was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray leggings, white and orange Crocs and a black jacket. Benjamin was last seen wearing a Marvel t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black Nike shoes with red soles and swooshes.

Anyone with information on the childrens’ location is being asked to call 911 immediately. Alternatively, people may call (317) 262-TIPS to remain anonymous.

No other information was immediately provided by IMPD.