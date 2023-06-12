INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking help as they look for a missing 2-year-old boy and his mother.

IMPD is searching for 2-year-old Nyeir Vance and 22-year-old Naje Jackson. They were both last seen around 9 p.m. on June 11 off North Colorado Avenue and East 30th Street on the city’s east side.

Vance was last seen wearing a red basketball shirt, black sweatpants and black and white shoes. He’s two foot, six inches, 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Jackson is the non-custodial parent Vance after a court order. She may be driving a blue Crysler 200 with an unknown plate number.

If located please call 911 immediately.

Anyone with any information or tips is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.