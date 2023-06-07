INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has announced its first wave of concerts scheduled as part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule including headliners like Clint Black, Keith Sweat and TobyMac for this year’s event from July 28 to August 20. The fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The free stage has become a summertime staple for concertgoers and music lovers with the yearly lineup including some of the most legendary and diverse acts. All shows on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission with seating on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 7:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Artists included in the first announcement for the 2023 fair:

Clint Black – Friday, July 28 (Opening Day) Clint Black’s groundbreaking debut album, Killin’ Time was released over three decades ago and the genre-altering record is one that cemented the country music icon as one of the truest traditionalists in the game and his widespread influence can still be felt in works of artists today.

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure – Sunday, July 30 Come join Peppa on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunch-boxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises.

Keith Sweat – Wednesday, August 2 Sweat is a Harlem-born R&B singer/songwriter who released his debut album, ‘Make It Last Forever’, at the end of 1987 selling over three million copies with four separate hits including “I Want Her”, “Something Just Ain’t Right”, Make It Last Forever”, and “Don’t Stop Your Love. His success continued into the early 2000s with even more #1 R&B hits topping the charts.

TobyMac – Sunday August 6 With more than 16 million units sold and a whopping seven Grammy awards TobyMac’s career continues on the fast track. His RIAA Certified Gold studio album “This Is Not A Test” received a Grammy and Billboard Music Award nomination along with debuting at Number 4 on the Billboard Top 200. That led to success in his other studio solo projects all achieving Gold certification which is a first for any artist n the history of his label Capitol Christian Music Group.

THE TAYLOR PARTY: Taylor Swift Night – Saturday, August 12 We promise that you’ll never find another party like THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT, a Taylor Swift Inspired Dance Party. Best believe our party is Taylor-made for ultimate fans. Surrounded by Swifties, you’ll sing and dance through all her iconic eras.

Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell – Friday, August 18 At age 86, Buddy Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound and a living link to the city’s halcyon days of electric blues. Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him #23 in its “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”



The Hoosier Lottery is inviting fairgoers 18 and older to enter the free myLOTTERY All-Inclusive Indiana State Fair Prize Package promotion. Six people will win State Fair tickets, parking, Free Stage premium seating, Hoosier Lottery Prize Pack, autographed Indiana Pacers jersey and Indiana Fever tickets. You can enter by signing up to become a myLOTTERY member or by confirming your existing account on their website by July 9, 2023. Promotional odds are based on the number of entries received.

You can find more information about how to enjoy “The Greatest 18 Days of Summer” at the iconic Hoosier tradition on their website.