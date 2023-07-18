INDIANAPOLIS — Newly drafted NFL cornerback for the Indianapolis Colts is getting into the community and giving back to an area he once called home, the city’s east side.

Kansas State defensive back Juju Brents runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Julius “JuJu” Brents is partnering with the New Beginnings Fellowship Church on 2125 North German Church Road to help kids get the supplies they need before heading back to school for the fall.

The church, often referred to as “NewB” is pastored by Dr. James A. Jackson, Sr., and is located near Brents’ alma mater Warren Central High School. It remains the rookies’ home church.

The backpack giveaway is set to take place on Sunday, July 23 after the church’s 11 a.m. service.

Church officials said Brents will be signing autographs and giving away the backpacks with supplies. The goal is to serve nearly 800 children in the area.

The Colts organization will be at the event that afternoon, however, other Colts players are not set to be present.

Walmart and Meijer have also helped donate supplies to fill the backpacks.