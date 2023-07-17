INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation contractor announces a 14-hour closure on I-65 on the northwest side of Marion County starting Saturday.

IDOT will close the section starting at 8 p.m. on July 22 and will reopen on Sunday, July, 23 at 10 a.m.

Crews will close I-65 in both directions and will allow crews to set beams across I-65 for the new Traders Lane bridge.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution, and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.