Bring your pets along for Mutt Strut, IndyHumane’s biggest fundraiser, at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS — The pets of Indy and their humans are invited to an all-day celebration on Saturday, October 23 at Victory Field.

Mutt Strut, IndyHumane’s largest fundraising event, returns this year with a 1.2-mile walk around downtown, live entertainment, vendors, food trucks, a pet costume contest and more.

Registration is open for individuals and teams. Individual registration is $40 per adult (age 16 and older) and $30 for youth ages 3 to 15. Children 2 and younger are free.











Photos of 2019 and 2020 Mutt Strut events, courtesy of IndyHumane

All well-behaved pets are welcome to attend: dogs, cats, turtles, pigs or whatever you’ve got. Pets don’t have to be registered, and humans are welcome to attend without an animal.

Same-day registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 9:45 a.m., and a parade of adoptable dogs is scheduled for 10:10 a.m.

The walk begins around 10:30 a.m. The route is about 1.2 miles through downtown Indianapolis, beginning and ending at Victory Field.

Hang around the ballpark after for activities and vendors, and perhaps to make a few new pals, canine or human.

In addition to music, vendors and food trucks, the entertainment includes stilt walkers, caricature artists and photo booths.

The pet costume contest begins at noon. The four winning categories will be: cutest costume, most creative, owners and pet lookalike, and funniest.

The event takes place rain or shine.

Visit the Indy Mutt Strut website for additional event details, including COVID-19 safety and parking information.