Introducing Indy Now: FOX59’s new lifestyle show at 10 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — FOX59 is launching a brand-new lifestyle show highlighting events, businesses and trends around central Indiana.

Indy Now debuts Monday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m., following FOX59 Morning News, the city’s highest-rated morning news program. The one-hour show will be hosted by two familiar local faces, Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt.

Deam was previously a morning reporter for FOX59 and CBS4 and currently works as an Indiana Pacers host and on-court emcee.

“This job is a dream come true for me,” Deam said. “I’ve always had a passion for telling positive stories, and now I have the privilege of bringing uplifting content to our area every day. On top of that, I’m returning to the FOX59 family and working alongside an incredible team. I know Ryan and I are going to have a blast working on this show.”

Ahlwardt is a singer and songwriter from Indianapolis. He is an alumnus of the world-renowned vocal group Straight No Chaser. His voice, arrangements and original songs are featured on the group’s albums that have sold more than three million copies worldwide.

Ahlwardt says his love of hometown and the show’s local emphasis is one of the reasons he decided to join the team.

“I’ve been proud to call Indiana home for 30 years, and I am excited to be part of the FOX59 family as a host on Indy Now. Jillian and I are ready to bring you our best every morning, Indy.”

Dominic Mancuso, vice president and general manager of FOX59 and sister station CBS4, said Indy Now is an opportunity to showcase the great events and exciting businesses in Indianapolis.

“We’re proud of our community and excited to give the viewers this entertaining look at everything that makes Indy great,” he said.