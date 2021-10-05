3,000 volunteers needed to pack boxes for Indiana food banks during Million Meal Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS — Million Meal Movement, a local hunger relief organization, is looking for thousands of volunteers to pack food boxes during this year’s month-long event.

The organization is also asking for monetary donations to fund these packaged meals, which go directly to Gleaners and Midwest food banks for distribution throughout Indiana.

The 11th annual Million Meal Marathon kicks off Thursday, October 14 with an all-day event in partnership with the Indiana Pacers and Fever. Some 3,000 volunteers will hand-pack mac & cheese dinners in shifts from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The 2021 effort continues through November 19 with many additional, much smaller packing events at Million Meal Movement’s headquarters, 9250 Corporation Drive in Indy. Small groups of volunteers will work two-hour shifts Tuesdays, Thursdays and a couple weekends to bag dry ingredients, weigh, seal and box them.

The meals will be delivered to the Gleaners and Midwest warehouses in Indianapolis, then distributed by those organizations to food pantries across the state.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact dramatically increased demand for food assistance in Indiana. Food insecurity increased more than 50 percent, according to Million Meal Movement. Food banks are seeing unprecedented demand, with 40% of people visiting for the first time.

If you’d like to get involved, sign up for the Oct. 14 tip-off event here or one of the smaller group packing shifts here. The cost to participate is $30 per person or $100 for a group of five.

For those who can’t attend, go here to make a donation. Every $1 donated provides four meals.

Million Meal Movement is a humanitarian food aid organization created in 2007. Since then, more than 17,400 volunteers have hand-packed 31.5 million meals.