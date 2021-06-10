Indy Zoobilation 2021 takes place Friday with Southern bayou theme, reduced capacity

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual black-tie bash that raises millions of dollars for the Indianapolis Zoo is back this Friday, June 11, following last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19.

It is the first large-scale social event in central Indiana since the pandemic began.

Sold-out Zoobilation 2021 has a Southern theme, Bayou Bash, in recognition of the zoo’s new exhibit, Alligators & Crocodiles: The Fight to Survive.

The zoo grounds will transform into a swanky outdoor party for the night with an arrival carpet, wild and on-theme fashion, live music on multiple stages, dancing, food from some of Indy’s most popular restaurants and 15 bars serving cocktails.

This is the 35th year for Zoobilation, which started in 1986 in a private home with just a few hundred guests. The event is now the zoo’s largest single-day fundraiser, generating 2.5 million in 2019 to support the care of 1,300 animals and animal conservation efforts.

Guests mingle at Zoobilation 2019

FOX59 Morning Anchor Daniel Miller will emcee the event alongside CBS4’s Debby Knox.

For those who can’t be there, FOX59 and sister station CBS4 will share event highlights on-air, online and on social media:

FOX59’s Sherman Burdette will be live throughout the morning with a sneak peak of what partygoers can expect, plus he’ll explain how the money raised by this event supports the zoo’s animal conservation efforts.

Britt Baker of FOX59 and Rachel Bogle of CBS4 will be live on the green arrival carpet to show off all the fashions and chat with guests as they arrive.

FOX59’s Scott Jones and Lindsey Eaton, along with CBS4’s Krista McEnany and Nick McGill, will serve as food judges, announcing the winning restaurants.

Before and during the event, meteorologists will keep attendees up to date on the forecast.

Zoobilation tickets can be tough to come by any year because the event is so popular, but this year there were no sales to the public because tickets from the cancelled 2020 event were honored. The event also has reduced capacity, capping at 50% of previous years.

In addition to limited capacity, COVID-19 safety measures include extending the party into the Plains area so guests have more space to spread out, hand sanitizer and washing stations, and one-way traffic in and out of indoor exhibits. Anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms or a temperature of 100.4 or higher is asked to stay home.

Attendees who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a mask, but masks will be provided for those who are not vaccinated or those who prefer to wear them.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for guests with premium tickets, then at 7 p.m. for general admission.