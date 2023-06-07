INDIANAPOLIS — Tesla remains undefeated when it comes to the most-driven electric vehicles (EVs) across the U.S. and that includes even in the Hoosier state capital.

People test drive the Tesla Model X at the launch event in Fremont, California on September 29, 2015. AFP PHOTO/SUSANA BATES (Photo by SUSANA BATES / AFP) (Photo by SUSANA BATES/AFP via Getty Images)

Overall Indianapolis ranked #37 out of 82 U.S. metro areas for the most electric vehicle use according to the latest iSeeCars research. The three most driven models are the Tesla Model X, Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model S with the average three-year-old EV driven 9,145 miles per year in Indy. That’s compared with 12,872 miles per year for gas-powered vehicles meaning EVs are driven 29% less than gas in the circle city.

The iSeeCars study highlighted the top 5 most driven EVs in Indianapolis:

Rank Model Avg. Miles Driven Per Year 1 Tesla Model X 11,426 2 Tesla Model 3 9,811 3 Tesla Model S 9,648 4 Chevrolet Bolt EV 8,725 5 Nissan LEAF 8,398 *See all 12 EVs ranked from most to least driven nationally in the full study.

While EV market share and use are growing national numbers mirror the local numbers showing EVs are driven 29 percent less (3,699 fewer miles per year nationally) than gas-powered vehicles on average. Range anxiety is likely a key factor in the difference. Although the charging infrastructure continues to improve, fully recharging an electric vehicle takes up to 30 minutes at best or multiple hours in most cases.

“Range anxiety is less about being stranded in the middle of nowhere and more about the ‘refueling’ process for electric vehicles,” said Karl Brauer, iSeeCars.com’s executive analyst. “In a gasoline car, regardless of how far you’re going, there are always plenty of refueling options and the process takes 5 to 10 minutes. Until EVs can offer that level of convenience at a comparable cost, they will be at a distinct disadvantage in terms of use and market demand.”

The iSeeCars EV study has much more information about the national numbers including the most driven EV in the top 50 U.S. markets and you can find that on their website.