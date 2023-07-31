PERU, Ind. — Indiana State Police stun-gunned and arrested a Peru man over the weekend after investigators say he brandished a handgun, made threats during an argument with a neighbor and refused to comply with officers.

James Brown, a 50-year-old Peru man, was arrested Sunday night after ISP troopers and Miami County deputies were called to a home on George Street to investigate an argument between neighbors.

ISP said the altercation, which happened around 11:30 p.m., started when Brown began verbally arguing with his neighbor for unidentified reasons.

During the verbal spat, ISP said Brown approached his neighbor and pulled out a firearm. The neighbor told troopers that they attempted to take the gun from Brown but they were unsuccessful.

Shortly after, ISP said officers arrived on scene and found Brown carrying a firearm. According to police on scene, Brown did not comply with any of the officers’ verbal commands which caused them to use a stun gun.

“An officer on the scene deployed their taser, which allowed other officers to safely take Brown into custody,” ISP said in a release Monday. “After Brown was taken into custody, officers on the scene located suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and bullets on his person.”

While investigating, ISP said troopers were granted a search warrant for Brown’s motorcycle. A firearm was found inside the motorcycle, ISP said.

Brown was then arrested by ISP troopers and preliminarily charged with:

Battery – Committed with a Deadly Weapon – Level 5 Felony

Pointing a Firearm – Level 6 Felony

Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon – Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Domestic Batterer – Class A Misdemeanor

Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor

Public Intoxication – Class B Misdemeanor

Disorderly Conduct – Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Brown, ISP said, was subsequently booked into Miami County Jail.