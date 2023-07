CUMBERLAND, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a juvenile was shot and injured Sunday evening.

Officers with the Cumberland Police Department responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex at 11000 block of E. New York Street around 11:20 p.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

While investigators interviewed witnesses at the scene, it’s uncertain what led to the shooting.