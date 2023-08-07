FRANKLIN, Ind. — An official memorial fund has been set up for a Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy who was found “unresponsive” earlier this month.

Deputy Timothy J. Guyer, 49, was attending the 230th session of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and was found unresponsive in the dormitory room. Immediate life-saving measures couldn’t revive him, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Guyer is survived by a wife and four children.

The Central Indiana Police Foundation created the fund in memory of Guyer, where donations can be made.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 10:30 a.m. at Fair Haven Christian Church in Franklin, immediately followed by the burial at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Guyer was sworn in on Dec. 1, 2022, but officers have a year to complete their training at the academy once they’re sworn in.

In addition, the academy training is a 16-week program, and officials say Guyer’s death is considered a “line of duty” police officer death.