MUNCIE, Ind. — The only person charged in connection with the Muncie mass shooting is expected in court Tuesday morning.

John Vance, 36, will face a judge in Delaware County, where he will officially hear the charges against him. However, he was not charged with killing 30-year-old Joseph Bonner.

He is expected to be in court at 9 a.m.

Bonner was killed, and 18 others were wounded when gunfire rang out at a block party in Muncie on July 30th.

Investigators believe Vance and Bonner had an ongoing beef over a non-fatal shooting in Anderson several years ago. The investigation continued for several days before last Friday when the Delaware County prosecutor filed formal charges against Vance.

Those charges include two counts of aggravated battery, one count of possessing a firearm by a serious violent felony, and one count of criminal recklessness.

Vance is also considered a habitual offender, having previous drug and weapons possession charges.

On Monday, the prosecutor also filed a firearm sentencing enhancement against Vance. That could add 5 to 20 years to his sentence if convicted.

It’s still unclear how many guns were involved in the shooting and whether anyone else could eventually be arrested.

