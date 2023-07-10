KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police arrested a Muncie officer accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Kokomo officers responded to a crash around 5 a.m. Friday on US 31, near mile marker 163.5. Upon arrival, officers spoke with one of the drivers, identified as Corey Posey, who informed officers that he was traveling on US 31 and rear-ended another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle told officers he saw Posey’s vehicle approaching him quickly from behind before the collision.

A witness told police that Posey was driving beyond the posted speed and making erratic lane changes.

According to the department, police smelled alcohol on Posey’s breath. An officer asked Posey if he was willing to submit to a breathalyzer. At that time, Posey informed police that he was an active officer with Muncie Police Department and had been an officer since 2018.

Posey was transported to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center, where a breathalyzer showed he tested over the legal limit.

Posey is preliminarily charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Posey is one of four Muncie police officers indicted in connection with an excessive force and obstruction investigation. His trial last month ended in a mistrial. A new court date is set for September in that case.