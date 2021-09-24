New Portillo’s coming to Westfield this fall

Westfield — Another new restaurant is coming to State Road 32 in Westfield. Portillo’s will be opening near the entrance of the Grand Park Sports Complex on Tuesday, November 9.

The new Portillo’s will feature a diner theme, with an outdoor patio. The Westfield location will be home to Portillo’s first ever beer garden.

Portillo’s is looking to hire both full-time and part-time employees. They’re also inviting some guests to have a “sneak peek” meal ahead of the Grand Opening.

Portillo’s is known for its Chicago-style favorites including: hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and their world-famous chocolate cake.