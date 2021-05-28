New reptile exhibit to open this weekend at the Indy Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — The track isn’t the only place that will be busy this weekend.

The Indianapolis Zoo is ready to welcome in guests to their newest exhibit “Alligators and Crocodiles: the Fight to Survive.”

The habitat highlights two species — the American alligator and the Orinoco crocodile.

The American alligator is one of the country’s greatest conservation successes. It was considered an endangered species until 1987, but now there are millions of them in their natural habitats.

The hope is that one day the Orinoco crocodile can get off the endangered list as well.

“Habitat loss and fragmentation is a big challenge for them right now, and the zoo is supporting conservation efforts for them. Guests are going to be able to support conservation efforts for them as well by donating at our gift shop,” explained Indy Zoo Interpretation Supervisor Sara Caruso.

The Indianapolis Zoo hasn’t had a crocodilian exhibit since 2006.

You can check out the exhibit on zoo’s west side, near the plains entrance.

Zoo guests must reserve tickets in advance.