PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police made the day unforgettable for twin brothers by granting a special wish.

10-year-old Caleb and Kaden have cystic fibrosis and have always wanted to meet a police K-9.

The Plainfield Police Department not only granted the brothers’ wish, they also gave them the chance to solve some crimes.

FOX59 photojournalist Joe Lynch shows us inside the special day.