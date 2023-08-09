ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested a suspect following a police pursuit that ended in a vehicle crashing into a building in Zionsville Wednesday morning.

The department said the chase ended at West 86 Street and Robbins Road.

The Indianapolis and Pike Fire Departments responded to the scene to control the fire after the vehicle caught fire. In addition, hazmat was also called to the scene. No injuries were reported, and the building was unoccupied.

It’s uncertain where the pursuit began and the cause of the pursuit.

This story will be updated when additional information from the Zionsville Police Department becomes available.