KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are searching for four suspects who reportedly stole from a beauty store on June 19.

Police say they responded to Ulta Beauty Supply off East Boulevard on reports of theft. Employees told officers they had fallen victim to numerous thefts over the past several months. They added four women appearing to be 24 to 32 years old were suspects in the incident.

Employees said they entered the store, began shopping and placed items into their shopping baskets. The group then went to the back of the store where they set their baskets down and began claiming they lost a phone in an attempt to distract employees.

Police say while the employees were distracted one of the suspects left the store with merchandise without paying. The rest would then leave the store with more items, unpaid while employees were distracted.

Employees observed the group leaving the store in what appeared to be a red Jeep Cherokee. Surveillance video captured the suspects in the store.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 262-TIPS.